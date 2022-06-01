Polypropylene (PP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polypropylene is the single largest consumed polymer resin in the world. It is one of the most versatile plastics made from polyolefin. It is produced by the polymerization of propylene
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene (PP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polypropylene (PP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene (PP) market was valued at 82570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 94660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homopolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene (PP) include Lyondellbasell, SABIC, Exxonmobil, Dupont, INEOS, Total, Formosa, LG Chem and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene (PP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Homopolymer
Copolymer
Impact copolymer
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Building & Construction
Medical
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polypropylene (PP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polypropylene (PP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polypropylene (PP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polypropylene (PP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lyondellbasell
SABIC
Exxonmobil
Dupont
INEOS
Total
Formosa
LG Chem
Sumitomo Chemical
Eastman Chemical
BASF
Reliance Industries
Westlake Chemical
Braskem
Haldia Petrochemicals
Lotte Chemical
Trinseo
HMEL
Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer
Saco Aei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene (PP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene (PP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene (PP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene (PP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene (PP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene (PP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene (PP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene (PP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene (PP) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene (PP) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Siz
