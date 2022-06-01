Polypropylene (PP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene is the single largest consumed polymer resin in the world. It is one of the most versatile plastics made from polyolefin. It is produced by the polymerization of propylene

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene (PP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polypropylene (PP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene (PP) market was valued at 82570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 94660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homopolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene (PP) include Lyondellbasell, SABIC, Exxonmobil, Dupont, INEOS, Total, Formosa, LG Chem and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene (PP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homopolymer

Copolymer

Impact copolymer

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Medical

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lyondellbasell

SABIC

Exxonmobil

Dupont

INEOS

Total

Formosa

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical

Eastman Chemical

BASF

Reliance Industries

Westlake Chemical

Braskem

Haldia Petrochemicals

Lotte Chemical

Trinseo

HMEL

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer

Saco Aei

