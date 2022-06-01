Polyethylene (PE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyethylene, also known as polythene, is the most commonly used plastic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene (PE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyethylene (PE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene (PE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene (PE) include Dow, Lyondellbasell, SABIC, Exxonmobil, Dupont, INEOS, Total, Formosa and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene (PE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Agriculture

Others

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyethylene (PE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Lyondellbasell

SABIC

Exxonmobil

Dupont

INEOS

Total

Formosa

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical

Eastman Chemical

BASF

Reliance Industries

Westlake Chemical

Braskem

Haldia Petrochemicals

Lotte Chemical

Trinseo

HMEL

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer

Saco Aei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene (PE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethylene (PE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethylene (PE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethylene (PE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethylene (PE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene (PE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene (PE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene (PE) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyethylene (PE) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene (PE) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Size Markets, 2021 &

