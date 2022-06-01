Polyethylene (PE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyethylene, also known as polythene, is the most commonly used plastic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene (PE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyethylene (PE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyethylene (PE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene (PE) include Dow, Lyondellbasell, SABIC, Exxonmobil, Dupont, INEOS, Total, Formosa and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyethylene (PE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HDPE
LDPE
LLDPE
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Construction
Consumer Goods
Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
Electrical & Electronics
Agriculture
Others
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyethylene (PE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyethylene (PE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyethylene (PE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyethylene (PE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Lyondellbasell
SABIC
Exxonmobil
Dupont
INEOS
Total
Formosa
LG Chem
Sumitomo Chemical
Eastman Chemical
BASF
Reliance Industries
Westlake Chemical
Braskem
Haldia Petrochemicals
Lotte Chemical
Trinseo
HMEL
Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer
Saco Aei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyethylene (PE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyethylene (PE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyethylene (PE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyethylene (PE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyethylene (PE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyethylene (PE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene (PE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene (PE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene (PE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyethylene (PE) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene (PE) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Size Markets, 2021 &
