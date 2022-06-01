Polyethylene Naphthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyethylene naphthalate is a polyester derived from naphthalene-2,6-dicarboxylic acid and ethylene glycol. As such it is related to poly(ethylene)terephthalate, but with superior barrier properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Naphthalate in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyethylene Naphthalate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene Naphthalate market was valued at 617.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 701 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ester process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Naphthalate include DuPont, DuraFiber Technologies, Seiwa, SKC, SASA, Sumitomo Chemical and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene Naphthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ester process

Acid process

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Electronics

Beverage Bottling

Rubber Tires

Others

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

DuraFiber Technologies

Seiwa

SKC

SASA

Sumitomo Chemical

Toray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethylene Naphthalate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene Naphthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene Naphthalate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene Naphthalate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyethylene Naphthalate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene Naphthalate Companies

4 S

