Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide polymers are derived from monomers of imide group, a functional group comprising two acyl groups. Imides are primarily employed in the manufacturing of high strength polymers for varied applications. Anhydrides, dicarboxylic acid, ammonia and some amines are among major raw materials used for the production of imides. Polyimide and imide polymers are polymers with high thermal stability and contain imide group.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimides and Imide Polymers in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyimides and Imide Polymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyimides and Imide Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyether Imides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimides and Imide Polymers include DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical, Lion Apparel, Temarex, ThomasNet, Britannica, Solvay, AZoM and Symmtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyimides and Imide Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyether Imides

Polyamide Imides

Others

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotives

Medical Devices

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical

Lion Apparel

Temarex

ThomasNet

Britannica

Solvay

AZoM

Symmtek

RTP

UBE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyimides and Imide Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimides and Imide Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Companies

