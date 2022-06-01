Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyimide polymers are derived from monomers of imide group, a functional group comprising two acyl groups. Imides are primarily employed in the manufacturing of high strength polymers for varied applications. Anhydrides, dicarboxylic acid, ammonia and some amines are among major raw materials used for the production of imides. Polyimide and imide polymers are polymers with high thermal stability and contain imide group.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimides and Imide Polymers in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyimides and Imide Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyimides and Imide Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyether Imides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyimides and Imide Polymers include DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical, Lion Apparel, Temarex, ThomasNet, Britannica, Solvay, AZoM and Symmtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyimides and Imide Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyether Imides
Polyamide Imides
Others
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Automotives
Medical Devices
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyimides and Imide Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Mitsubishi Chemical
Lion Apparel
Temarex
ThomasNet
Britannica
Solvay
AZoM
Symmtek
RTP
UBE
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131391/global-polyimides-imide-polymers-forecast-2022-2028-208
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyimides and Imide Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyimides and Imide Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimides and Imide Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimides and Imide Polymers Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414