Polyisoprene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyisoprene is a polymer of isoprene found in the latex of the Hevea Brasiliensis trees and is known as natural rubber. Industrially, it is mainly synthesized from isoprene monomer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisoprene in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyisoprene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyisoprene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyisoprene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyisoprene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural polyisoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyisoprene include LANXESS, Sinopec, Kuraray, Shell, CNPC, Preferred Compounding, Kent Elastomer Products, Vanderbilt Chemical and KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyisoprene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyisoprene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyisoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural polyisoprene

Synthetic polyisoprene

Global Polyisoprene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyisoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire Manufacturing

Latex Products

Footwear

Non-automotive engineering

Belting

Hoses

Global Polyisoprene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyisoprene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyisoprene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyisoprene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyisoprene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyisoprene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Sinopec

Kuraray

Shell

CNPC

Preferred Compounding

Kent Elastomer Products

Vanderbilt Chemical

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

TSRC

Asahi Kasei

ExxonMobil

DuPont

ZEON

Dynasol Elastomers

Kraton

Sumitomo Chemical

