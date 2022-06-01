Polyisoprene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyisoprene is a polymer of isoprene found in the latex of the Hevea Brasiliensis trees and is known as natural rubber. Industrially, it is mainly synthesized from isoprene monomer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisoprene in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyisoprene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyisoprene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyisoprene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyisoprene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural polyisoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyisoprene include LANXESS, Sinopec, Kuraray, Shell, CNPC, Preferred Compounding, Kent Elastomer Products, Vanderbilt Chemical and KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyisoprene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyisoprene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyisoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural polyisoprene
Synthetic polyisoprene
Global Polyisoprene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyisoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tire Manufacturing
Latex Products
Footwear
Non-automotive engineering
Belting
Hoses
Global Polyisoprene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyisoprene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyisoprene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyisoprene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyisoprene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyisoprene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LANXESS
Sinopec
Kuraray
Shell
CNPC
Preferred Compounding
Kent Elastomer Products
Vanderbilt Chemical
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
TSRC
Asahi Kasei
ExxonMobil
DuPont
ZEON
Dynasol Elastomers
Kraton
Sumitomo Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyisoprene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyisoprene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyisoprene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyisoprene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyisoprene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyisoprene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyisoprene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyisoprene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyisoprene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyisoprene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyisoprene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyisoprene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyisoprene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyisoprene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyisoprene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyisoprene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyisoprene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural polyisoprene
4.1.3 Synthetic polyisoprene
