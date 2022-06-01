Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyisoprene elastomers are synthetic stereoregular polymer which has similar molecular structure as natural rubber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisoprene Elastomers in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyisoprene Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyisoprene Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1,2 – polyisoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyisoprene Elastomers include Zeon Chemicals, Goodyear Chemicals, JSR, Kuraray, Kraton, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Kraton and Mitsui Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyisoprene Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1,2 – polyisoprene
trans 1,4 polyisoprene
cis-1,4 – polyisoprene
3,4 polyisoprene
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Healthcare
Construction
Adhesive & Sealant
Others
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zeon Chemicals
Goodyear Chemicals
JSR
Kuraray
Kraton
DuPont
ExxonMobil
Kraton
Mitsui Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyisoprene Elastomers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyisoprene Elastomers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyisoprene Elastomers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyisoprene Elastomers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyisoprene Elastomers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyisoprene Elastomers Companies
4 Sights by Product
