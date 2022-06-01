Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyisoprene elastomers are synthetic stereoregular polymer which has similar molecular structure as natural rubber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisoprene Elastomers in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyisoprene Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyisoprene Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1,2 – polyisoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyisoprene Elastomers include Zeon Chemicals, Goodyear Chemicals, JSR, Kuraray, Kraton, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Kraton and Mitsui Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyisoprene Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1,2 – polyisoprene

trans 1,4 polyisoprene

cis-1,4 – polyisoprene

3,4 polyisoprene

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Adhesive & Sealant

Others

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyisoprene Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyisoprene Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zeon Chemicals

Goodyear Chemicals

JSR

Kuraray

Kraton

DuPont

ExxonMobil

Mitsui Chemical

