Ethylene Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene oxide is a colorless and flammable gas with a faintly sweet odor. Because it is a strained ring, ethylene oxide easily participates in a number of addition reactions that result in ring-opening. Ethylene oxide is isomeric with acetaldehyde and with vinyl alcohol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Oxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylene Oxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Oxide market was valued at 30010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Glycols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Oxide include Jubail Petrochemical, BASF, SHARQ, Formosa Plastics, Huntsman, India Glycol, Indian Oil, Indorama Ventures Public and Ineos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Glycols

Ethoxylates

Ethanolamines (MEA, DEA, TEA)

Polyethene Glycol Ethers (PGE)

Others

Global Ethylene Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Textile

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Ethylene Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylene Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jubail Petrochemical

BASF

SHARQ

Formosa Plastics

Huntsman

India Glycol

Indian Oil

Indorama Ventures Public

Ineos

Kazanorgsintez

LyondellBasell

Nippon Shokubai

OUCC

PTT Global Chemical

Reliance Industries

Sasol

Shell

Sinopec

Dow

Yansab

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Oxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Oxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethylene Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethylene Glycols

