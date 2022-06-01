Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyphenylene sulfide resin (PPS) is a semicrystalline high-performance thermoplastic characterized by a high heatdeflection temperature, excellent chemical resistance, outstanding dimensional stability, and inherent flame retardancy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linear PPS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins include Celanese, SK Chemicals, Toray, Lumena, Solvay, DIC, Tosoh, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials and Kureha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Linear PPS
Cured PPS
Branched PPS
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Aerospace
Other
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese
SK Chemicals
Toray
Lumena
Solvay
DIC
Tosoh
Zhejiang NHU Special Materials
Kureha
Lion Idemitsu Composites
SABIC
