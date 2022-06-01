Polypropylene Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polypropylene resins are one of the fastest-growing commodity thermoplastic resins in the world, surpassed only by LLDPE. Polypropylene is known as a lightweight, versatile polymer with excellent chemical resistance along with relatively high rigidity and a high melting point compared with other polymers such as polyethylene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polypropylene Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homopolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Resins include Borealis, Dow, ExxonMobil, INEOS, LyondellBasell, Braskem and Total, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polypropylene Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Homopolymer
Random Copolymer
Impact Copolymer
Others
Global Polypropylene Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical and Health
Electrical and electronics
Manufacturing
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Food packaging
Construction
Others
Global Polypropylene Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polypropylene Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polypropylene Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polypropylene Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polypropylene Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Borealis
Dow
ExxonMobil
INEOS
LyondellBasell
Braskem
Total
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
