Polypropylene Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene resins are one of the fastest-growing commodity thermoplastic resins in the world, surpassed only by LLDPE. Polypropylene is known as a lightweight, versatile polymer with excellent chemical resistance along with relatively high rigidity and a high melting point compared with other polymers such as polyethylene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polypropylene Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homopolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Resins include Borealis, Dow, ExxonMobil, INEOS, LyondellBasell, Braskem and Total, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homopolymer

Random Copolymer

Impact Copolymer

Others

Global Polypropylene Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical and Health

Electrical and electronics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Food packaging

Construction

Others

Global Polypropylene Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polypropylene Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polypropylene Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Borealis

Dow

ExxonMobil

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Braskem

Total

