PolyProypylene Carbonates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polypropylene carbonate, a thermoplastic material, is a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide. It is soluble in polar solvents such as chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, dichloromethane, and ethyl acetate. It is insoluble in water, alcohols, and aliphatic hydrocarbons.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PolyProypylene Carbonates in global, including the following market information:
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five PolyProypylene Carbonates companies in 2021 (%)
The global PolyProypylene Carbonates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pellet based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PolyProypylene Carbonates include BASF, Empower Materials, Bangfeng, Novomer, MegaChem and Cardia Bioplastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PolyProypylene Carbonates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pellet based
Film based
Aqueous dispersion/emulsion based
Foam based
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Packaging
Electronics
Textiles
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PolyProypylene Carbonates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PolyProypylene Carbonates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PolyProypylene Carbonates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PolyProypylene Carbonates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies PolyProypylene Carbonates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Empower Materials
Bangfeng
Novomer
MegaChem
Cardia Bioplastics
