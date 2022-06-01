Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMG) is hygroscopic polymer made up of liner diols with a backbone of repeating tetramethylene units which are connected by ether linkages, are produced by polymerizing tetrahydrofuran (THF). PTMG is a waxy, white solid that melts to a clear, colorless, viscous liquid near room temperature.

PTMEG is main soft segments of Thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers (TPE-U, TPU), thermoplastic polyester elastomers (TPE-E), Polyurethane fibers (Elastane), Spandex fiber, Polyurethane cast elastomers, thermoplastic polyamide elastomers (TPE-A), Polyurethane coatings, Polyurethane adhesives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) market was valued at 15610 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PTMEG 250 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) include BASF, Chang Chun Group, Hyosung, The LYCRA Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, KOREA PTG (Yongsan Chemicals), Sinopec, Lyondell Chemical and Sichuan Tianhua Fubang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PTMEG 250

PTMEG 650

PTMEG 1000

PTMEG 1400

PTMEG 1800

PTMEG 2000

PTMEG 3000

Others

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints and Coatings

Automotive

Textiles

Other

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Chang Chun Group

Hyosung

The LYCRA Company

Mitsubishi Chemical

KOREA PTG (Yongsan Chemicals)

Sinopec

Lyondell Chemical

Sichuan Tianhua Fubang Chemical

Hangzhou Sanlong New Materials

Markor Meiou Chemical

