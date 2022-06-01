Polyurethane Foams Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane (PU) foams are produced, for the most part, in either flexible or rigid form. Within these groups, the density and other properties vary depending on the end use. PU foams offer an attractive balance of performance characteristics (aging properties, mechanical strength, elastic properties, chemical resistance, insulating properties) and cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyurethane Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Foams include BASF, Covestro, Dow, Sekisui Chemical, Huntsman, Nitto Denko, Armacell, Lanxess and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurethane Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

Global Polyurethane Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurethane Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Footwear

Others

Global Polyurethane Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurethane Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyurethane Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Covestro

Dow

Sekisui Chemical

Huntsman

Nitto Denko

Armacell

Lanxess

Saint-Gobain

Eurofoam

Foamcraft

Foampartner

Future Foam

Fxi-Foamex

Inoac

Recticel

Rogers

Nippon Polyurethane Industry

Trelleborg

UFP Technologies

Vita

Wanhua Chemical

Woodbridge

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Foams Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane Foams Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane Foams Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Foams Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane Foams Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane Foams Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane Foams Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Foams Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Foams Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Foams Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Foams Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyurethane Foams Market Siz

