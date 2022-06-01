Vinyl Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vinyl acetate is an organic compound with the formula CH3CO2CH=CH2. This colorless liquid is the precursor to polyvinyl acetate, an important industrial polymer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Acetate in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Vinyl Acetate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyvinyl Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Acetate include Arkema, Celanese, Sinopec, Clariant, Dairen Chemical, Dow, ExxonMobil, Ineos and Innospec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vinyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyvinyl Acetate
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Others
Global Vinyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solar Industry
Automotive
Building & Construction
Packaging
Textile
Others
Global Vinyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Vinyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
Celanese
Sinopec
Clariant
Dairen Chemical
Dow
ExxonMobil
Ineos
Innospec
Joyce Lub And Chem
KURARAY
LyondellBasell
Sipchem
NIPPON GOHSEI
Wacker
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131402/global-vinyl-acetate-forecast-2022-2028-807
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Acetate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Acetate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vinyl Acetate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vinyl Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Acetate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Acetate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Acetate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vinyl Acetate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate
4.1.3 Polyvinyl Alco
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414