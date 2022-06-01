Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinyl alcohol is used as an additive in mortar and cement in order to increase of their cohesion and fluidic properties, reducing the drying time for the concrete surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol market was valued at 1375.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1633.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Hydrolyzed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol include 3M, Bostik, BASF, Evonik, Sekisui Chemical, Nippon Gohsei, Merck, Anhui Wanwei Group and SNP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Hydrolyzed

Partially Hydrolyzed

Sub-partially Hydrolyzed

Low Foaming Grades

Other Grades

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Paper Manufacturing

Construction

Electronics

Textile Manufacturing

Others

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Bostik

BASF

Evonik

Sekisui Chemical

Nippon Gohsei

Merck

Anhui Wanwei Group

SNP

Eastman Chemical

DuPont

OCI

Celanese

Chang Chun Group

Japan VAM & Poval

Kuraray

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size Markets, 2021 &

