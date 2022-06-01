Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyvinyl alcohol is used as an additive in mortar and cement in order to increase of their cohesion and fluidic properties, reducing the drying time for the concrete surface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Alcohol market was valued at 1375.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1633.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Hydrolyzed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol include 3M, Bostik, BASF, Evonik, Sekisui Chemical, Nippon Gohsei, Merck, Anhui Wanwei Group and SNP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully Hydrolyzed
Partially Hydrolyzed
Sub-partially Hydrolyzed
Low Foaming Grades
Other Grades
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
Paper Manufacturing
Construction
Electronics
Textile Manufacturing
Others
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Bostik
BASF
Evonik
Sekisui Chemical
Nippon Gohsei
Merck
Anhui Wanwei Group
SNP
Eastman Chemical
DuPont
OCI
Celanese
Chang Chun Group
Japan VAM & Poval
Kuraray
Sinopec
