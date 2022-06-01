Oxygen Procurement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The healthcare industry extensively uses oxygen for treating various respiratory diseases and in surgical applications. It is also used in the cosmetics industry for providing oxygen therapy to rejuvenate aging skin and treat fine lines and wrinkles. The increased demand for oxygen from the healthcare and cosmetics industries, attributed to factors such as rapidly aging population that is vulnerable to various diseases, increasing in the prevalence of respiratory conditions, and the growing adoption of oxygen therapy is expected to drive the growth of the global oxygen market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygen Procurement in Global, including the following market information:
Global Oxygen Procurement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxygen Procurement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Oxygen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Procurement include Air Liquide, Linde, Air Products, Praxair, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO, GF Health Products, Keen Compressed Gas, Cryofab and Inogen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxygen Procurement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxygen Procurement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oxygen Procurement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Oxygen
Gaseous Oxygen
Solid Oxygen
Global Oxygen Procurement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oxygen Procurement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Automobile
Cosmetics
Mining and Mineral Processing
Metallurgical
Steel
Chemicals
Construction
Glass and Ceramics
Others
Global Oxygen Procurement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oxygen Procurement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oxygen Procurement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oxygen Procurement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Liquide
Linde
Air Products
Praxair
TAIYO NIPPON SANSO
GF Health Products
Keen Compressed Gas
Cryofab
Inogen
Invacare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxygen Procurement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxygen Procurement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxygen Procurement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxygen Procurement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxygen Procurement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxygen Procurement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxygen Procurement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxygen Procurement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxygen Procurement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Oxygen Procurement Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygen Procurement Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxygen Procurement Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygen Procurement Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Oxygen Procurement Market
