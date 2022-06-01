Oxygen Procurement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The healthcare industry extensively uses oxygen for treating various respiratory diseases and in surgical applications. It is also used in the cosmetics industry for providing oxygen therapy to rejuvenate aging skin and treat fine lines and wrinkles. The increased demand for oxygen from the healthcare and cosmetics industries, attributed to factors such as rapidly aging population that is vulnerable to various diseases, increasing in the prevalence of respiratory conditions, and the growing adoption of oxygen therapy is expected to drive the growth of the global oxygen market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygen Procurement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Oxygen Procurement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oxygen Procurement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Oxygen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Procurement include Air Liquide, Linde, Air Products, Praxair, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO, GF Health Products, Keen Compressed Gas, Cryofab and Inogen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxygen Procurement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxygen Procurement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oxygen Procurement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Oxygen

Gaseous Oxygen

Solid Oxygen

Global Oxygen Procurement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oxygen Procurement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Cosmetics

Mining and Mineral Processing

Metallurgical

Steel

Chemicals

Construction

Glass and Ceramics

Others

Global Oxygen Procurement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Oxygen Procurement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oxygen Procurement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oxygen Procurement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Liquide

Linde

Air Products

Praxair

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

GF Health Products

Keen Compressed Gas

Cryofab

Inogen

Invacare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oxygen Procurement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oxygen Procurement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oxygen Procurement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oxygen Procurement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oxygen Procurement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oxygen Procurement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oxygen Procurement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oxygen Procurement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxygen Procurement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Oxygen Procurement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygen Procurement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxygen Procurement Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygen Procurement Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Oxygen Procurement Market

