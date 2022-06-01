Propylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Propylene Glycol is a synthetic organic compound with the chemical formula C3H8O2. It is a viscous, colorless liquid which is nearly odorless but possesses a faintly sweet taste. Chemically it is classed as a diol and is miscible with a broad range of solvents, including water, acetone, and chloroform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glycol market was valued at 4558 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7544.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol include ADM, BASF, DOW, Global Bio-Chem Technology, Lyondellbasell, Huntsman, SKC, Shell and Temix International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Source

Petroleum Propylene Glycol

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Global Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADM

BASF

DOW

Global Bio-Chem Technology

Lyondellbasell

Huntsman

SKC

Shell

Temix International

Ineos Oxide

AGC

Adeka

Manali Petrochemicals

Qingdao Shida Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial

Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology

Chaoyang Chemicals

Oleon

Golden Dyechem

Haike Chemical

Helm

Oxyde Belgium

Arrow Chemical

TRI Chemicals

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131407/global-propylene-glycol-forecast-2022-2028-454

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-propylene-glycol-forecast-2022-2028-454-7131407

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Glycol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Glycol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glycol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-propylene-glycol-forecast-2022-2028-454-7131407

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

