Propylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Propylene Glycol is a synthetic organic compound with the chemical formula C3H8O2. It is a viscous, colorless liquid which is nearly odorless but possesses a faintly sweet taste. Chemically it is classed as a diol and is miscible with a broad range of solvents, including water, acetone, and chloroform.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
Global Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propylene Glycol market was valued at 4558 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7544.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol include ADM, BASF, DOW, Global Bio-Chem Technology, Lyondellbasell, Huntsman, SKC, Shell and Temix International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Source
Petroleum Propylene Glycol
Bio-Based Propylene Glycol
By Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Other
Global Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Building & Construction
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADM
BASF
DOW
Global Bio-Chem Technology
Lyondellbasell
Huntsman
SKC
Shell
Temix International
Ineos Oxide
AGC
Adeka
Manali Petrochemicals
Qingdao Shida Chemical
Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial
Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology
Chaoyang Chemicals
Oleon
Golden Dyechem
Haike Chemical
Helm
Oxyde Belgium
Arrow Chemical
TRI Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Glycol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glycol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
