Rare Earth Elements Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rare Earth Element is one of a set of seventeen chemical elements in the periodic table, specifically the fifteen lanthanides, as well as scandium and yttrium. Scandium and yttrium are considered rare-earth elements because they tend to occur in the same ore deposits as the lanthanides and exhibit similar chemical properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Elements in global, including the following market information:

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Rare Earth Elements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Earth Elements market was valued at 2659.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3906.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cerium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Elements include Arafura, Alkane Resources, Avalon Rare Metals, China Rare Earth Holdings, Indian Rare Earths, Lynas, Great Western Minerals, Greenland Minerals & Energy and Rare Element Resources, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rare Earth Elements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Elements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Praseodymium

Global Rare Earth Elements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors

Ceramics

Other

Global Rare Earth Elements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Earth Elements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Earth Elements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rare Earth Elements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Rare Earth Elements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arafura

Alkane Resources

Avalon Rare Metals

China Rare Earth Holdings

Indian Rare Earths

Lynas

Great Western Minerals

Greenland Minerals & Energy

Rare Element Resources

Molycorp

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech

Frontier Rare Earths

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Elements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Elements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Elements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Elements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Elements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Elements Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Elements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Elements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Elements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Earth Elements Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Earth Elements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Elements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Elements Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Elements Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Earth Elements Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Elements Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rare Earth El

