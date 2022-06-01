Sodium Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium chloride (NaCl), also known as salt, is an essential compound our body uses to: absorb and transport nutrients. maintain blood pressure. maintain the right balance of fluid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Chloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sodium Chloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Chloride market was valued at 17540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solar Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Chloride include AkzoNobel, Cargill, Compass Minerals, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Tata, Wacker Chemie, S?dwestdeutsche Salzwerke, INEOS and DSL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solar Salt
Rock Salt
Vacuum Salt
Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Production
Deicing
Water Conditioning
Agriculture
Food Processing
Pharmaceutical
Other
Global Sodium Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sodium Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Cargill
Compass Minerals
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Tata
Wacker Chemie
S?dwestdeutsche Salzwerke
INEOS
DSL
Swiss Salt Works
Cheetham Salt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Chloride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solar Salt
