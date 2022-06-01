Photovoltaic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photovoltaic (PV) systems are used to convert sunlight into electricity. They are safe, reliable, incur less operating costs, and are easy to install.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photovoltaic in global, including the following market information:

Global Photovoltaic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photovoltaic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Photovoltaic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photovoltaic market was valued at 52390 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 179510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thin Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photovoltaic include Kaneka, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Sharp, Ja Solar, Jinko Solar, Renesola and Suntech Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photovoltaic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photovoltaic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Photovoltaic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thin Film

Mono Si

Multi Si

Global Photovoltaic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Photovoltaic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Photovoltaic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Photovoltaic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photovoltaic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photovoltaic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photovoltaic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Photovoltaic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kaneka

Kyocera

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Sharp

Ja Solar

Jinko Solar

Renesola

Suntech Power

Trina Solar

Yingli Solar

Canadian Solar

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Photovoltaic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Thin Film

4.1.3 Mono Si

4.1.4 Multi Si

