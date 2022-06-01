Specialty Plastic Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rising use of barrier films in food and pharmaceuticals is driving the market for specialty films in the packaging industry. The advantages of specialty barrier films, like moisture resistance, very low permeability to air and flexibility are expected to drive the demand for barrier films in the packaging segment, especially in food and pharmaceutical packaging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Plastic Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Specialty Plastic Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specialty Plastic Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Plastic Films include AkzoNobel, Honeywell, SABIC, Covestro, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Plastics, AEP Industries, Amcor and Berry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Plastic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Nylon

Polyacrylamide

Fluoropolymers

Polyimide

Polyolefin

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Others

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Plastic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Plastic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Plastic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Specialty Plastic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Honeywell

SABIC

Covestro

DuPont Teijin Films

Toray Plastics

AEP Industries

Amcor

Berry

Jindal Poly

RPC

Sealed Air

4 Sights by Product

