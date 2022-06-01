Specialty Plastic Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rising use of barrier films in food and pharmaceuticals is driving the market for specialty films in the packaging industry. The advantages of specialty barrier films, like moisture resistance, very low permeability to air and flexibility are expected to drive the demand for barrier films in the packaging segment, especially in food and pharmaceutical packaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Plastic Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Specialty Plastic Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Plastic Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Plastic Films include AkzoNobel, Honeywell, SABIC, Covestro, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Plastics, AEP Industries, Amcor and Berry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Plastic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester
Nylon
Polyacrylamide
Fluoropolymers
Polyimide
Polyolefin
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Personal Care
Electrical & Electronics
Transportation
Construction
Others
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Plastic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Plastic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Plastic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Specialty Plastic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Honeywell
SABIC
Covestro
DuPont Teijin Films
Toray Plastics
AEP Industries
Amcor
Berry
Jindal Poly
RPC
Sealed Air
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Plastic Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Plastic Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Plastic Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Plastic Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Plastic Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Plastic Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Plastic Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Plastic Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Plastic Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Plastic Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Plastic Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Plastic Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Plastic Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Plastic Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Plastic Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
