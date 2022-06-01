Specialty Polyamides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Specialty polyamides are used as an alternative to synthetic counter parts and include 6/10, 6/12, 10/10, 10/12, 11, and others. Higher polyamides such as PA 11 and 12 provides improved humidity resistance, superior thermal and mechanical characteristics and offers additional resistance to the majority of commonly used aids & solvents. They can be molded, extruded and made into films, or utilized in fibers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Polyamides in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Polyamides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Polyamides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Specialty Polyamides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specialty Polyamides market was valued at 2842.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3917.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA 6/10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Polyamides include Evonik Industries, Arekma, BASF, DuPont, DSM, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, INVISTA and Solvay and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Polyamides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Polyamides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA 6/10

PA 6/12

PA 10/10

PA 10/12

PA 11

Global Specialty Polyamides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy

Industrial Coatings

Others

Global Specialty Polyamides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Polyamides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Polyamides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Polyamides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Specialty Polyamides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Industries

Arekma

BASF

DuPont

DSM

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

INVISTA

Solvay

Radici Group

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131415/global-specialty-polyamides-forecast-2022-2028-494

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-specialty-polyamides-forecast-2022-2028-494-7131415

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Polyamides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specialty Polyamides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specialty Polyamides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specialty Polyamides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specialty Polyamides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specialty Polyamides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Polyamides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specialty Polyamides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specialty Polyamides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specialty Polyamides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specialty Polyamides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Polyamides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Polyamides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Polyamides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Polyamides Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Polyamides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-specialty-polyamides-forecast-2022-2028-494-7131415

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

