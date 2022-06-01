Specialty Polyamides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Specialty polyamides are used as an alternative to synthetic counter parts and include 6/10, 6/12, 10/10, 10/12, 11, and others. Higher polyamides such as PA 11 and 12 provides improved humidity resistance, superior thermal and mechanical characteristics and offers additional resistance to the majority of commonly used aids & solvents. They can be molded, extruded and made into films, or utilized in fibers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Polyamides in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Polyamides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Polyamides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Specialty Polyamides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Polyamides market was valued at 2842.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3917.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PA 6/10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Polyamides include Evonik Industries, Arekma, BASF, DuPont, DSM, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, INVISTA and Solvay and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Polyamides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Polyamides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PA 6/10
PA 6/12
PA 10/10
PA 10/12
PA 11
Global Specialty Polyamides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods & Retail
Energy
Industrial Coatings
Others
Global Specialty Polyamides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Polyamides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Polyamides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Polyamides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Specialty Polyamides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik Industries
Arekma
BASF
DuPont
DSM
Asahi Kasei
LG Chem
INVISTA
Solvay
Radici Group
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131415/global-specialty-polyamides-forecast-2022-2028-494
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Polyamides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Polyamides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Polyamides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Polyamides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Polyamides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Polyamides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Polyamides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Polyamides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Polyamides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Polyamides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Polyamides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Polyamides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Polyamides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Polyamides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Polyamides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Polyamides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414