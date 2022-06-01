Synthetic Zeolites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic zeolites, as other mesoporous materials, are widely used as catalysts in the petrochemical industry, for instance in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking. Zeolites confine molecules in small spaces, which causes changes in their structure and reactivity

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Zeolites in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Synthetic Zeolites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Zeolites market was valued at 2196.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2766.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zeolite A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Zeolites include Honeywell UOP, CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, W.R. Grace, Zeolyst, Clariant and KNT Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Zeolites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

