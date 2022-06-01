Terephthalic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Terephthalic Acid is an organic compound with formula C6H4(CO2H)2. This white solid is a commodity chemical, used principally as a precursor to the polyester PET.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Terephthalic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Terephthalic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Terephthalic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Terephthalic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Terephthalic Acid market was valued at 39 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 51 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Terephthalic Acid include BP, China Petroleum & Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Petrochemical, Indian Oil, Indorama Ventures, Lotte Chemical, MCPI and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Terephthalic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Terephthalic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Terephthalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

Dimethyl Terephthalate

Others

Global Terephthalic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Terephthalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Fibers

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Global Terephthalic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Terephthalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Terephthalic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Terephthalic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Terephthalic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Terephthalic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BP

China Petroleum & Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Formosa Petrochemical

Indian Oil

Indorama Ventures

Lotte Chemical

MCPI

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

PetroChina

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Samyang Holdings

SIBUR

