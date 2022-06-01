Terephthalic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Terephthalic Acid is an organic compound with formula C6H4(CO2H)2. This white solid is a commodity chemical, used principally as a precursor to the polyester PET.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Terephthalic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Terephthalic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Terephthalic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Terephthalic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Terephthalic Acid market was valued at 39 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 51 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Terephthalic Acid include BP, China Petroleum & Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Petrochemical, Indian Oil, Indorama Ventures, Lotte Chemical, MCPI and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Terephthalic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Terephthalic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Terephthalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
Dimethyl Terephthalate
Others
Global Terephthalic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Terephthalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Fibers
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Others
Global Terephthalic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Terephthalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Terephthalic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Terephthalic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Terephthalic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Terephthalic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BP
China Petroleum & Chemical
Eastman Chemical
Formosa Petrochemical
Indian Oil
Indorama Ventures
Lotte Chemical
MCPI
Mitsubishi Chemical
Mitsui Chemicals
PetroChina
Reliance Industries
SABIC
Samyang Holdings
SIBUR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Terephthalic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Terephthalic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Terephthalic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Terephthalic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Terephthalic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Terephthalic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Terephthalic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Terephthalic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Terephthalic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Terephthalic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Terephthalic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Terephthalic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Terephthalic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terephthalic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Terephthalic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terephthalic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Terephthalic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 &
