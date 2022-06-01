Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic polyester engineering resins, sometimes referred to as terephthalate engineering resins, include polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polycyclohexylene dimethylene terephthalate (PCT).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins include BASF, SABIC, Innovative Plastics, Solvay, Dupont, LG Chem, Bayer MaterialScience and Mitsubishi Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polycyclohexylene Dimethylene Terephthalate (PCT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical Appliances
Food & Beverage
Industrial Equipment
Others
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
SABIC
Innovative Plastics
Solvay
Dupont
LG Chem
Bayer MaterialScience
Mitsubishi Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Product Type
