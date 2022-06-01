Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic polyester engineering resins, sometimes referred to as terephthalate engineering resins, include polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polycyclohexylene dimethylene terephthalate (PCT).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins include BASF, SABIC, Innovative Plastics, Solvay, Dupont, LG Chem, Bayer MaterialScience and Mitsubishi Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polycyclohexylene Dimethylene Terephthalate (PCT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical Appliances

Food & Beverage

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

SABIC

Innovative Plastics

Solvay

Dupont

LG Chem

Bayer MaterialScience

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131419/global-thermoplastic-polyester-engineering-resins-forecast-2022-2028-667

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-thermoplastic-polyester-engineering-resins-forecast-2022-2028-667-7131419

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins Product Type

3.8 T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-thermoplastic-polyester-engineering-resins-forecast-2022-2028-667-7131419

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

