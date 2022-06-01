Thermoset Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoset composites, are commonly based on glass, carbon or aramid fibres, usually incorporated with resins such as polyesters, vinyl esters, epoxies or phenolics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoset Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoset Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermoset Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoset Composites market was valued at 43430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 55760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Composites include Owens Corning, Toray, Jushi Group, Teijin, CPIC, SGL Group, PPG, Huntsman and Hexcel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoset Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoset Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoset Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester
Epoxy
Vinyl Ester
Phenolic
Polyurethane
Others
Global Thermoset Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoset Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Sporting Goods
Wind Energy
Construction & Infrastructure
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Global Thermoset Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoset Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoset Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoset Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoset Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermoset Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owens Corning
Toray
Jushi Group
Teijin
CPIC
SGL Group
PPG
Huntsman
Hexcel
Mitsubishi Rayon
Cytec
Reliance Industries
Hexion
Johns Manville
AGY
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoset Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoset Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoset Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoset Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoset Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoset Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoset Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoset Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoset Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoset Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoset Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Composites Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
