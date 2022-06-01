Thermoset Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoset composites, are commonly based on glass, carbon or aramid fibres, usually incorporated with resins such as polyesters, vinyl esters, epoxies or phenolics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoset Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoset Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermoset Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoset Composites market was valued at 43430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 55760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Composites include Owens Corning, Toray, Jushi Group, Teijin, CPIC, SGL Group, PPG, Huntsman and Hexcel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoset Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoset Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoset Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Polyurethane

Others

Global Thermoset Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoset Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Thermoset Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoset Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoset Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoset Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoset Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermoset Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Toray

Jushi Group

Teijin

CPIC

SGL Group

PPG

Huntsman

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Rayon

Cytec

Reliance Industries

Hexion

Johns Manville

AGY

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131420/global-thermoset-composites-forecast-2022-2028-874

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-thermoset-composites-forecast-2022-2028-874-7131420

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoset Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoset Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoset Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoset Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoset Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoset Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoset Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoset Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoset Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoset Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoset Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoset Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-thermoset-composites-forecast-2022-2028-874-7131420

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

