Thermosetting Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoset resins exhibit characteristics such as mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and low weight. These resins are used widely in various applications. Thermoset resins form long polymer chains and can be easily customized as per the requirements of end products. Thermoset resins offer many advantages. These include balance of numerous properties such as mechanical & chemical stability and dimensional stability; low cost; and easy processing, and handling.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermosetting Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermosetting Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermosetting Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermosetting Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermosetting Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermosetting Resins include AEP Industries, Teijin, DowDuPont, American Packaging, North American Pipe, GAIL, Reliance Industries and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermosetting Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermosetting Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermosetting Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester resin
Epoxy resin
Vinyl ester resin
Phenolic
Polyurethane
High temperature resins
Global Thermosetting Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermosetting Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Sporting goods
Construction
Electronics
Wind energy
Others
Global Thermosetting Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermosetting Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermosetting Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermosetting Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermosetting Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermosetting Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AEP Industries
Teijin
DowDuPont
American Packaging
North American Pipe
GAIL
Reliance Industries
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermosetting Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermosetting Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermosetting Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermosetting Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermosetting Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermosetting Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermosetting Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermosetting Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermosetting Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermosetting Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermosetting Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermosetting Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermosetting Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermosetting Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermosetting Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermosetting Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
