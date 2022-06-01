Toluene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Toluene is a colorless, liquid, and water-insoluble. It is a mono-substituted compound, consisting of a CH3 group that is attached to a phenyl group. Toluene, also known as methylbenzene, phenylmethane and toluol, is produced primarily by reforming naphtha during the production of gasoline.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toluene in global, including the following market information:

Global Toluene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toluene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Toluene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toluene market was valued at 19670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benzene & Xylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toluene include ExxonMobil, Covestro, SINOPEC, BASF, Shell, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre, Indian Oil, Dow and TOTAL. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toluene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toluene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Toluene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benzene & Xylene

Toluene Diisocyanates

Solvents

Gasoline Additives

Others

Global Toluene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Toluene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

Global Toluene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Toluene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toluene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toluene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toluene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Toluene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Covestro

SINOPEC

BASF

Shell

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre

Indian Oil

Dow

TOTAL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toluene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Toluene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Toluene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Toluene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Toluene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Toluene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Toluene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Toluene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Toluene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Toluene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Toluene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toluene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Toluene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toluene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toluene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toluene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Toluene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Benzene & Xylene

4.1.3 Toluene Diisocyanates

4.1.4 Solvents

4.1.5 Gasoline Additives

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Typ

