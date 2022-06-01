Urethane Surface Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane surface coatings, often referred to as urethane coatings, are high-cost, high-performance coatings that are noted for low-temperature curing, high flexibility, excellent abrasion resistance and good outdoor weathering characteristics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urethane Surface Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Urethane Surface Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urethane Surface Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urethane Surface Coatings include BASF, AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Asian Paints, Covestro, Jotun, Evonik Industries and Axalta Coating System. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urethane Surface Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Solvent-Borne
Water-Borne
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Transportation
Construction
Industrial
Textile
Electrical & Electronics
Wood & Furniture
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
AkzoNobel
PPG
Sherwin Williams
Asian Paints
Covestro
Jotun
Evonik Industries
Axalta Coating System
