Urethane Surface Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane surface coatings, often referred to as urethane coatings, are high-cost, high-performance coatings that are noted for low-temperature curing, high flexibility, excellent abrasion resistance and good outdoor weathering characteristics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urethane Surface Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Urethane Surface Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urethane Surface Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urethane Surface Coatings include BASF, AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Asian Paints, Covestro, Jotun, Evonik Industries and Axalta Coating System. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urethane Surface Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Transportation

Construction

Industrial

Textile

Electrical & Electronics

Wood & Furniture

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Urethane Surface Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin Williams

Asian Paints

Covestro

Jotun

Evonik Industries

Axalta Coating System

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urethane Surface Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urethane Surface Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urethane Surface Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Urethane Surface Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urethane Surface Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Urethane Surface Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Surface Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urethane Surface Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Surface Coating

