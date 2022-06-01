Coal Bed Methan Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coal bed methane (coal seam methane) is a mixture of methane and trace quantities of light hydrocarbons, nitrogen, and CO2, which are generated during the geological transformation from peat to anthracite coal in underground coal seams.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coal Bed Methan in global, including the following market information:

Global Coal Bed Methan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coal Bed Methan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Coal Bed Methan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coal Bed Methan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coal Bed Methan include Arrow Energy, GE(Baker Hughes), BG, Blue Energy, BP, ConocoPhillips, China United Coalbed Methane, Dart Energy and Encana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coal Bed Methan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coal Bed Methan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Coal Bed Methan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methane

Trace quantities of light hydrocarbons

Nitrogen

CO2

Global Coal Bed Methan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Coal Bed Methan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Global Coal Bed Methan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Coal Bed Methan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coal Bed Methan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coal Bed Methan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coal Bed Methan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Coal Bed Methan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arrow Energy

GE(Baker Hughes)

BG

Blue Energy

BP

ConocoPhillips

China United Coalbed Methane

Dart Energy

Encana

Ephindo

Far East Energy

Fortune Oil

Halliburton

Metgasco

Nexen

Origin Energy

PETRONAS

Quicksilver Resources

Santos

