Emulsion Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Emulsion polymerization is a type of radical polymerization that usually starts with an emulsion incorporating water, monomer, and surfactant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion Polymers in global, including the following market information:

Global Emulsion Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Emulsion Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Emulsion Polymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emulsion Polymers market was valued at 30290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emulsion Polymers include Arkema, Asahi Kasei, BASF, BATF Industrial, Celanese, DIC, DSM, Trinseo and Wacker Chemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emulsion Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

SB Latex

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emulsion Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emulsion Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Emulsion Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Emulsion Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

BASF

BATF Industrial

Celanese

DIC

DSM

Trinseo

Wacker Chemie

Financiera Maderera

Nuplex

Omnova Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Emulsion Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Emulsion Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Emulsion Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Emulsion Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Emulsion Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Emulsion Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Emulsion Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Emulsion Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Emulsion Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Emulsion Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emulsion Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Emulsion Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion Polymers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emulsion Polymers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion Polymers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size Markets, 2021 &

