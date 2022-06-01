Emulsion Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emulsion polymerization is a type of radical polymerization that usually starts with an emulsion incorporating water, monomer, and surfactant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion Polymers in global, including the following market information:
Global Emulsion Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Emulsion Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Emulsion Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emulsion Polymers market was valued at 30290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emulsion Polymers include Arkema, Asahi Kasei, BASF, BATF Industrial, Celanese, DIC, DSM, Trinseo and Wacker Chemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emulsion Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylics
Vinyl Acetate Polymers
SB Latex
Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Paper & Paperboard
Global Emulsion Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emulsion Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emulsion Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Emulsion Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Emulsion Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
BASF
BATF Industrial
Celanese
DIC
DSM
Trinseo
Wacker Chemie
Financiera Maderera
Nuplex
Omnova Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emulsion Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emulsion Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emulsion Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emulsion Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emulsion Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emulsion Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emulsion Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emulsion Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emulsion Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emulsion Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emulsion Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emulsion Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emulsion Polymers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion Polymers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
