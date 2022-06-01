Vinyl Surface Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vinyl surface coatings are based primarily on vinyl acetate?based latexes used in architectural coatings, and also on solvent-based copolymers of vinyl acetate and vinyl chloride.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Surface Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Vinyl Surface Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl Surface Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Surface Coatings include Arkema, Hexion, Gellner Industrial, Caplugs, APV Engineered Coatings, Key Resins, PolyOne and Klumpp Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vinyl Surface Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based
Waterborne (Latex)
Powder
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Construction
Printing Inks
Automotive
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Surface Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Surface Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Surface Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Vinyl Surface Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
Hexion
Gellner Industrial
Caplugs
APV Engineered Coatings
Key Resins
PolyOne
Klumpp Coatings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Surface Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vinyl Surface Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Surface Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Surface Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Surface Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Surface Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Surface Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
