Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Declining freshwater resources increase the demand of Wastewater Treatment Technologies, fresh water, even though abundantly available, is a limited resource to humanity in the environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market was valued at 57520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil/Water Separation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies include Aecom, Aquatech, Atkins, Black & Veatch, Ch2m, Dow, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab and IDE Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil/Water Separation
Suspended Solids Removal
Dissolved Solids Removal
Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
Disinfection/Oxidation
Others
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Healthcare Industry
Poultry and Aquaculture
Chemical
Others
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aecom
Aquatech
Atkins
Black & Veatch
Ch2m
Dow
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ecolab
IDE Technologies
ITT
Kurita Water Industries
Louis Berger
Mott Macdonald
Organo
Ovivo
Paques
REMONDIS Aqua
Schlumberger
Suez
Tetra Tech
Veolia Water
Doosan Hydro Technology
Solenis
Xylem
Siemens
Severn Trent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technolog
