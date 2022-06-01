Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Declining freshwater resources increase the demand of Wastewater Treatment Technologies, fresh water, even though abundantly available, is a limited resource to humanity in the environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market was valued at 57520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil/Water Separation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies include Aecom, Aquatech, Atkins, Black & Veatch, Ch2m, Dow, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab and IDE Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil/Water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Others

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Healthcare Industry

Poultry and Aquaculture

Chemical

Others

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aecom

Aquatech

Atkins

Black & Veatch

Ch2m

Dow

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab

IDE Technologies

ITT

Kurita Water Industries

Louis Berger

Mott Macdonald

Organo

Ovivo

Paques

REMONDIS Aqua

Schlumberger

Suez

Tetra Tech

Veolia Water

Doosan Hydro Technology

Solenis

Xylem

Siemens

Severn Trent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Technolog

