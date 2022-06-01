Water-based Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water-based Resins are the prime constituents of Latex-based paints or any water reducible coatings or paints because they completely dissolve in water and other solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-based Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-based Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Water-based Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-based Resins market was valued at 35170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-based Resins include Dow, BASF, Lubrizol, DSM, Allnex, Hexion, Arkema, DIC and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-based Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-based Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Water-based Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Global Water-based Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Water-based Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Inks

Global Water-based Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Water-based Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-based Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-based Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-based Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Water-based Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

BASF

Lubrizol

DSM

Allnex

Hexion

Arkema

DIC

Covestro

Celanese

Alberdingk Boley

Adeka

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Belike

Bond Polymers

Elantas

Grupo Synthesia

KUKdo Chemical (Kunshan)

Lawter

Nan Ya Plastics

Olin Epoxy

Omnova Solutions

Reichhold

Specialty Polymers

Scott Bader

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131429/global-waterbased-resins-forecast-2022-2028-46

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-waterbased-resins-forecast-2022-2028-46-7131429

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-based Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-based Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-based Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-based Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-based Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-based Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-based Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-based Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-based Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-based Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-based Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-based Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-based Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Water-based Resins Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-waterbased-resins-forecast-2022-2028-46-7131429

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

