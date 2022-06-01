Industrial Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waxes are a diverse class of organic compounds that are lipophilic, malleable solids near ambient temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Wax in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Industrial Wax companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Wax market was valued at 8928.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fossil Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Wax include Sinopec, Shell, Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Sasol, Lukoil, Numaligarh Refinery, HCI and Blayson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fossil Based

Synthetic Based

Bio Based

Global Industrial Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Candles

Packaging

Coatings & Polishing

Hot Melt Adhesive

Tires & Rubber

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food

Others

Global Industrial Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec

Shell

Petrobras

ExxonMobil

Sasol

Lukoil

Numaligarh Refinery

HCI

Blayson

IGI

