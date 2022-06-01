Industrial Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Waxes are a diverse class of organic compounds that are lipophilic, malleable solids near ambient temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Wax in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Industrial Wax companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Wax market was valued at 8928.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fossil Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Wax include Sinopec, Shell, Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Sasol, Lukoil, Numaligarh Refinery, HCI and Blayson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fossil Based
Synthetic Based
Bio Based
Global Industrial Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Candles
Packaging
Coatings & Polishing
Hot Melt Adhesive
Tires & Rubber
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Food
Others
Global Industrial Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Industrial Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinopec
Shell
Petrobras
ExxonMobil
Sasol
Lukoil
Numaligarh Refinery
HCI
Blayson
IGI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Wax Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Wax Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Wax Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Wax Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Wax Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Wax Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Wax Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Wax Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Wax Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Wax Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Wax Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Wax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fossil Based
