Alpha Olefins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alpha Olefins are a family of organic compounds which are alkenes (also known as olefins) with a chemical formula CxH2x, distinguished by having a double bond at the primary or alpha (?) position.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha Olefins in global, including the following market information:

Global Alpha Olefins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alpha Olefins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Alpha Olefins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alpha Olefins market was valued at 7525.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9725.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-Butene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha Olefins include Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, INEOS, SABIC, Sasol, Evonik Industries, DOW, Exxonmobil and Qatar Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alpha Olefins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha Olefins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Alpha Olefins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

1-Tetradecene

1-Hexadecene

1-Octadecene

Global Alpha Olefins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Alpha Olefins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Global Alpha Olefins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Alpha Olefins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alpha Olefins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alpha Olefins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alpha Olefins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Alpha Olefins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS

SABIC

Sasol

Evonik Industries

DOW

Exxonmobil

Qatar Chemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Mitsubishi Cehmical

Idemitsu Kosan

Sinopec Beijing Yashan

Petro Rabigh

Mitsui Chemicals

NPC

JAM Petrochemical

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131432/global-alpha-olefins-forecast-2022-2028-943

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-alpha-olefins-forecast-2022-2028-943-7131432

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alpha Olefins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alpha Olefins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alpha Olefins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alpha Olefins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alpha Olefins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alpha Olefins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alpha Olefins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alpha Olefins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alpha Olefins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alpha Olefins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alpha Olefins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha Olefins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha Olefins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Olefins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha Olefins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Olefins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alpha Olefins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 1-Butene

4.1.3 1-Hexene

4.1.4

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-alpha-olefins-forecast-2022-2028-943-7131432

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

