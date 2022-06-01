Carbon Footprint Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon Footprint Management is to help an organisation meet their carbon reduction objectives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Footprint Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Footprint Management market was valued at 9090.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Footprint Management include Ecova, Enablon, Enviance, Firstcarbon Solutions, Greenstone, IHS Markit, ProcessMAP, Schneider Electric and Thinkstep and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Footprint Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Service

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Footprint Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Footprint Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ecova

Enablon

Enviance

Firstcarbon Solutions

Greenstone

IHS Markit

ProcessMAP

Schneider Electric

Thinkstep

Verisae

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Footprint Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Footprint Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Footprint Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Footprint Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Footprint Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Footprint Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Carbon Footprint Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Footprint Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Footprint Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Footprint Managem

