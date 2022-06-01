Zeolites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicates of the alkaline and alkaline-earth metals. About 40 natural zeolites have been identified during the past 200 years; the most common are analcime, chabazite, clinoptilolite, erionite, ferrierite, heulandite, laumontite, mordenite, and phillipsite. More than 150 zeolites have been synthesized; the most common are zeolites A, X, Y, and ZMS-5; Natural and synthetic zeolites are used commercially because of their unique adsorption, ion-exchange, molecular sieve, and catalytic properties. Major markets for natural zeolites are pet litter, animal feed, horticultural applications (soil conditioners and growth media), and wastewater treatment. Major use categories for synthetic zeolites are catalysts, detergents, molecular sieves.
This report studies the natural zeolites and synthetic zeolites.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zeolites in global, including the following market information:
Global Zeolites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zeolites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Zeolites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zeolites market was valued at 2934.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3695.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Zeolite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zeolites include Honeywell UOP, CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, W.R. Grace, Zeolyst, Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM) and Clariant (S?d-Chemie), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zeolites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zeolites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zeolites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Zeolite
Synthetic Zeolite
Global Zeolites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zeolites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refining and Petrochemicals
Emission Control
Agriculture and Aquaculture
Water Filtration
Building & Concrete
Industrial
Others
Global Zeolites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zeolites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zeolites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zeolites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zeolites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Zeolites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell UOP
CECA (Arkema)
BASF
Zeochem AG
Tosoh
W.R. Grace
Zeolyst
Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM)
Clariant (S?d-Chemie)
International Zeolite Corp.
St. Cloud Zeolite
KNT Group
Zeotech Corporation
Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical
Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve
Huiying Chemical Industry
Silkem Ltd
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131436/global-zeolites-forecast-2022-2028-601
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zeolites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zeolites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zeolites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zeolites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zeolites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zeolites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zeolites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zeolites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zeolites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zeolites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zeolites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zeolites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zeolites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zeolites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zeolites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zeolites Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zeolites Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Zeolite
4.1.3 Synthetic Zeolite
4.2 By Type – Global Zeolites Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Glo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414