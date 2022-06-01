Paper & Paperboard Trays Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The prominent recyclability and sustainability of paperboard trays make them appropriate for a range of packaging purposes in the e-commerce segment in diverse regions of the world. These trays enable remarkable moisture barrier and grease resistance, considerable sealability, and are cost-effective.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper & Paperboard Trays in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Paper & Paperboard Trays companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper & Paperboard Trays market was valued at 5847.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7660.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recycled fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper & Paperboard Trays include Mondi Group, International Paper, Hartmann, Huhtamaki, UFP Technologies, OrCon Industries, Henry Molded Products, ESCO Technologies and Pactiv. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper & Paperboard Trays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Recycled fiber
Virgin fiber
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Consumer Durables & Electronics
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Homecare & Toiletries
Healthcare
E-Commerce Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Trays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Trays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Trays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Trays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi Group
International Paper
Hartmann
Huhtamaki
UFP Technologies
OrCon Industries
Henry Molded Products
ESCO Technologies
Pactiv
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper & Paperboard Trays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper & Paperboard Trays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper & Paperboard Trays Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper & Paperboard Trays Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper & Paperboard Trays Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper & Paperboard Trays Companies
