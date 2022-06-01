Parental Control Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Parental controls are features which may be included in digital television services, computer and video games, mobile devices and software that allow parents to restrict the access of content to their children.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parental Control in Global, including the following market information:

Global Parental Control Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parental Control market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parental Control include AT&T, AVAST Software, Bitdefender, Clean Router, Meet Circle, Webroot, DLink, Dojo and Google, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parental Control companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parental Control Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parental Control Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On-premises

Global Parental Control Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parental Control Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Educational Institutes

Residential

Global Parental Control Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Parental Control Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parental Control revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parental Control revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

AVAST Software

Bitdefender

Clean Router

Meet Circle

Webroot

DLink

Dojo

Google

IwantSoft

Kaspersky

KidLogger

McAfee

Mobicip

Net Nanny

Verizon

Sprint

Netgear

OpenDNS

Qustodio

Symantec

T-Mobile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parental Control Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parental Control Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Parental Control Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Parental Control Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Parental Control Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Parental Control Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Parental Control Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Parental Control Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parental Control Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Parental Control Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parental Control Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parental Control Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parental Control Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Parental Control Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



