Plastic Polymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polymer is made from the combination of several monomers, which produce different types of polymers based on their molecular chain. Plastic polymers are chained molecules with high molecular weight. They are synthetic polymers that can be remolded or reshaped owing to their elasticity property. They are also called as organic polymers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Polymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Plastic Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Polymer include BASF, SABIC, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastic, Total and Bayer Material Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Polymers

Thermosetting Polymers

Global Plastic Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Transportation

Agriculture Equipment

Textiles

Automotive

Others

Global Plastic Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Plastic Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

SABIC

DowDuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical

LyondellBasell

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastic

Total

Bayer Material Science

Arkema

Celanese

Chi Mei

Eastman Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Polymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Polymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Polymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Polymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Polymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Polymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Polymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Polymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Polymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Polymer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Polymer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Polymer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Thermoplastic

