Survey Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Survey Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Survey Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Survey Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GNSS Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Survey Equipment include Hexagon, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Hi-Target, CHC-Navigation, Suzhou Foif, Stonex, South Instrument and CST/Berger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Survey Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Survey Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Survey Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GNSS Systems
Total Stations & Theodolites
Levels
3D Laser Scanners
Lasers
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)
Global Survey Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Survey Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Inspection
Monitoring
Volumetric Calculations
Layout Points
Global Survey Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Survey Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Survey Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Survey Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexagon
Topcon Positioning Systems
Trimble
Hi-Target
CHC-Navigation
Suzhou Foif
Stonex
South Instrument
CST/Berger
Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology
Guangdong Kolida Instrument
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Survey Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Survey Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Survey Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Survey Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Survey Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Survey Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Survey Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Survey Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Survey Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Survey Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Survey Equipment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Equipment Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Survey Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
