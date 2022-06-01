Survey Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Survey Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Survey Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Survey Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GNSS Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Survey Equipment include Hexagon, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Hi-Target, CHC-Navigation, Suzhou Foif, Stonex, South Instrument and CST/Berger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Survey Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Survey Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Survey Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GNSS Systems

Total Stations & Theodolites

Levels

3D Laser Scanners

Lasers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

Global Survey Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Survey Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Inspection

Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

Global Survey Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Survey Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Survey Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Survey Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexagon

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

Hi-Target

CHC-Navigation

Suzhou Foif

Stonex

South Instrument

CST/Berger

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology

Guangdong Kolida Instrument

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Survey Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Survey Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Survey Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Survey Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Survey Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Survey Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Survey Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Survey Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Survey Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Survey Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Survey Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Equipment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Survey Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



