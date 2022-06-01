Swine (Pig) Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Swine (Pig) Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Swine (Pig) Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Swine (Pig) Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Starter Feed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Swine (Pig) Feed include Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, Novus International, Royal Dsm, BASF, Alltech, ADM, Charoen Popkhand Foods and ABF and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Swine (Pig) Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Starter Feed
Pig Grower Feed
Sow Feed
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small-Scale Farms
Large Farms
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Swine (Pig) Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Swine (Pig) Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Swine (Pig) Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Swine (Pig) Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
Novus International
Royal Dsm
BASF
Alltech
ADM
Charoen Popkhand Foods
ABF
Cargill
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Swine (Pig) Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Swine (Pig) Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Swine (Pig) Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Swine (Pig) Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Swine (Pig) Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Swine (Pig) Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swine (Pig) Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Swine (Pig) Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swine (Pig) Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Swine (Pig) Feed Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
