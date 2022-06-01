Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Latex Polymers in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Synthetic Latex Polymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Latex Polymers market was valued at 25240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Latex Polymers include Wacker, Synthomer, BASF, Celanese, DowDuPont, Arkema, ARLANXEO, Asahi Kasei and OMNOVA Solutions and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Latex Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene Acrylics

Acrylics

Styrene Butadiene

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Carpets

Nonwovens

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Latex Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Latex Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Latex Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Synthetic Latex Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wacker

Synthomer

BASF

Celanese

DowDuPont

Arkema

ARLANXEO

Asahi Kasei

OMNOVA Solutions

Trinseo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Latex Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Latex Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Latex Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Latex Polymers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Latex Polymers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Latex Polymers Companies

