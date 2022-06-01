Syringes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Syringes in global, including the following market information:

Global Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Syringes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Syringes market was valued at 17770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Syringes include Medtronic, BD, 3M, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Halyard Health and Smiths Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Global Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Use

Others

Global Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

BD

3M

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

Halyard Health

Smiths Medical

Retractable Technologies

Shandong Weigao

Jiangsu Jichun Medical Devices

Jiangsu Zhengkang Medical

Jiangyin Fanmei Medical

Shanghai Kindly

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Syringes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Syringes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Syringes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Syringes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Syringes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Syringes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Syringes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Syringes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Syringes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Syringes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Syringes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Syringes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Syringes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Syringes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Syringes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Syringes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Syringes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Conventional Syringes

4.1.3 Safety Syringes

4.1.4 Prefilled Syringes

4.2 By Type – Global Syringes Revenue &

