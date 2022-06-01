Syringes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Syringes in global, including the following market information:
Global Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Syringes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Syringes market was valued at 17770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Syringes include Medtronic, BD, 3M, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Halyard Health and Smiths Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Syringes
Safety Syringes
Prefilled Syringes
Global Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Use
Others
Global Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
BD
3M
Terumo Corporation
B. Braun
Cardinal Health
Medline Industries
Halyard Health
Smiths Medical
Retractable Technologies
Shandong Weigao
Jiangsu Jichun Medical Devices
Jiangsu Zhengkang Medical
Jiangyin Fanmei Medical
Shanghai Kindly
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Syringes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Syringes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Syringes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Syringes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Syringes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Syringes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Syringes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Syringes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Syringes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Syringes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Syringes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Syringes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Syringes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Syringes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Syringes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Syringes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Syringes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Conventional Syringes
4.1.3 Safety Syringes
4.1.4 Prefilled Syringes
4.2 By Type – Global Syringes Revenue &
