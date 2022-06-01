System Integration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of System Integration in Global, including the following market information:

Global System Integration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global System Integration market was valued at 454870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 804590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Infrastructure integration services market Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of System Integration include ACCENTURE, ALCATEL-LUCENT, BUSINESS CONNEXION, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (T-SYSTEMS), ERICSSON, HPE, HONEYWELL, IBM and INFOSYS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the System Integration companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global System Integration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global System Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure integration services market

Application integration services market

Consulting services

Global System Integration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global System Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Communications and media

Manufacturing (discrete and process)

Government

Health

Wholesale and retail services

Services

Transportation

Utilities and resources

Global System Integration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global System Integration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies System Integration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies System Integration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACCENTURE

ALCATEL-LUCENT

BUSINESS CONNEXION

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (T-SYSTEMS)

ERICSSON

HPE

HONEYWELL

IBM

INFOSYS

MAHINDRA SATYAM

MANNAI

NESS TECHNOLOGIES

ORACLE

SIEMENS

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

WIPRO

DELOITTE

BT GROUP PLC

DIMENSION DATA

GIJIMA

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global System Integration Market

