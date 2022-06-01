Tactical Communications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tactical Communications in Global, including the following market information:

Global Tactical Communications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tactical Communications market was valued at 16140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soldier Radio Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tactical Communications include Northrop Grumman, Thales, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Harris, L-3 Technologies, BAE Systems, Ultra Electronics and Iridium Communications, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tactical Communications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tactical Communications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tactical Communications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Situational awareness video receiver

Rugged networking devices

Global Tactical Communications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tactical Communications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

ISR

Communications

Combat

Command & Control

Global Tactical Communications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Tactical Communications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tactical Communications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tactical Communications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Northrop Grumman

Thales

General Dynamics

Raytheon

Harris

L-3 Technologies

BAE Systems

Ultra Electronics

Iridium Communications

Viasat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tactical Communications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tactical Communications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tactical Communications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tactical Communications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tactical Communications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tactical Communications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tactical Communications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Tactical Communications Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tactical Communications Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tactical Communications Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tactical Communications Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

