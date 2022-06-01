Tactical Communications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tactical Communications in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tactical Communications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tactical Communications market was valued at 16140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soldier Radio Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tactical Communications include Northrop Grumman, Thales, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Harris, L-3 Technologies, BAE Systems, Ultra Electronics and Iridium Communications, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tactical Communications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tactical Communications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tactical Communications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soldier Radio
Manpack Radio
VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)
High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)
Situational awareness video receiver
Rugged networking devices
Global Tactical Communications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tactical Communications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
ISR
Communications
Combat
Command & Control
Global Tactical Communications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tactical Communications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tactical Communications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tactical Communications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Northrop Grumman
Thales
General Dynamics
Raytheon
Harris
L-3 Technologies
BAE Systems
Ultra Electronics
Iridium Communications
Viasat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tactical Communications Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tactical Communications Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tactical Communications Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tactical Communications Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tactical Communications Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tactical Communications Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tactical Communications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tactical Communications Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tactical Communications Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tactical Communications Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tactical Communications Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
