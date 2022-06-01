TAED Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of TAED in global, including the following market information:

Global TAED Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global TAED Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five TAED companies in 2021 (%)

The global TAED market was valued at 577.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 680.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Percentage between 90% and 92% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of TAED include Warwick Chemicals, WeylChem Wiesbaden, Henkel(DUBAG) and Zhejiang JINKE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the TAED manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global TAED Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global TAED Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Percentage between 90% and 92%

Percentage 94%

Percentage> 94%

Global TAED Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global TAED Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Washing Powder and Detergent

Dishwashing Tablets

Global TAED Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global TAED Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies TAED revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies TAED revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies TAED sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies TAED sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Warwick Chemicals

WeylChem Wiesbaden

Henkel(DUBAG)

Zhejiang JINKE

