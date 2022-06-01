Telecom Service Assurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telecom Service Assurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telecom Service Assurance market was valued at 6867.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telecom Service Assurance include Broadcom, Ericsson, HPE, NEC, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telecom Service Assurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional services

Planning and consulting

Operations and maintenance

System integration

Managed services

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telecom Service Assurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telecom Service Assurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Broadcom

Ericsson

HPE

NEC

Nokia

Accenture

Amdocs

Comarch

Huawei

IBM

Mycom OSI

Netscout

Oracle

Spirent

TCS

Teoco

Viavi solutions

ZTE

