Telemedicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telemedicine in Global, including the following market information:

Global Telemedicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telemedicine market was valued at 37100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 77700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telemedicine include Amd Global Telemedicine, Apollo Hospitals, GE Healthcare, Haemonetics, Philips Healthcare, Cloudvisit Telemedicine, Maestros Telemedicine, Medisoft Telemedicine and Reach Health and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telemedicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telemedicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telemedicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Telemedicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telemedicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Teleconsultation

Telecardiology

Teleradiology

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Tele Home health

Teleoncology

Emergency Medication

Global Telemedicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telemedicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telemedicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telemedicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amd Global Telemedicine

Apollo Hospitals

GE Healthcare

Haemonetics

Philips Healthcare

Cloudvisit Telemedicine

Maestros Telemedicine

Medisoft Telemedicine

Reach Health

SnapMD Telemedicine Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telemedicine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Telemedicine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Telemedicine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Telemedicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Telemedicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telemedicine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Telemedicine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Telemedicine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telemedicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Telemedicine Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telemedicine Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Telemedicine Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telemedicine Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Telemedicine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Web-based

4.1.3 Cloud-based



