Telemedicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Telemedicine in Global, including the following market information:
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Telemedicine market was valued at 37100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 77700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Telemedicine include Amd Global Telemedicine, Apollo Hospitals, GE Healthcare, Haemonetics, Philips Healthcare, Cloudvisit Telemedicine, Maestros Telemedicine, Medisoft Telemedicine and Reach Health and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Telemedicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Telemedicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Telemedicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premise
Global Telemedicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Telemedicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Teleconsultation
Telecardiology
Teleradiology
Telepathology
Teledermatology
Tele Home health
Teleoncology
Emergency Medication
Global Telemedicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Telemedicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Telemedicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Telemedicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amd Global Telemedicine
Apollo Hospitals
GE Healthcare
Haemonetics
Philips Healthcare
Cloudvisit Telemedicine
Maestros Telemedicine
Medisoft Telemedicine
Reach Health
SnapMD Telemedicine Technology
