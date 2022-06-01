Temperature Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Temperature Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Patient Warming Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Management include 3M, Bard, Stryker, Cincinnati Sub-Zero, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Geratherm Medical, Inspiration Healthcare and The 37company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temperature Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Patient Warming Systems
Patient Cooling Systems
Global Temperature Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Perioperative Care
Acute Care
Newborn Care
Medical/Surgical Units
Physiotherapy
Military Applications
Patient Transport
Chemotherapy
Global Temperature Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Temperature Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Temperature Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Bard
Stryker
Cincinnati Sub-Zero
Smiths Medical
Medtronic
Geratherm Medical
Inspiration Healthcare
The 37company
Zoll Medical
GE Healthcare
Becton Dickinson
Draeger
Ecolab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Temperature Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
